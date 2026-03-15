Little White School Museum collecting Oswego stories for documenting everyday history

The Oswego’s Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. Regular museum hours are Thursdays, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Mondays, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum is collecting written and taped accounts from current and former Oswego residents for its biographical collection as part of the Share Your Stories Program.

The museum aims to document everyday life in Oswego from the past right up through the present.

You do not have to be a current Oswego resident to share your stories, the museum said.

“Your experiences and perspectives concerning the entire Oswegoland community will provide valuable, first-hand perspectives for the museum’s archives and for the community’s future residents,” the museum said in a news release.

Stories submitted can describe large amounts of time, such as years spent in Oswego schools, or specific events, like attending a race at the Oswego Drag Raceway, working on a local farm, or moving into a new subdivision and be written in any format, the museum said.

These entries will go into the museum’s historical biographical manuscript collections and will be available to researchers upon request.

“Whether it is a paragraph or multiple pages, or bullet points or an outline, your stories will be valued by the museum and may be part of valuable future historical research,” the museum said.

Have something to say but not sure how to say it? Visit bit.ly/lwsm, littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, for prompts to help write your story. If you’d like assistance, contact Little White School Museum Coordinator Joe Noce,

Submit your stories online, by email to jnoce@oswegolandpd.org or deliver them to the museum’s front desk through March 30 during regular hours.

The museum is open 2 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, and 4-9 p.m., Mondays.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The museum is located at 72 Polk St., Oswego.