Kendall County Sheriff’s Sergeant named Employee of the Year

Kendall County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tom Hagerty, left, accepts the Kendall County Sheriff's Employee of the Year certificate from Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Kendall County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tom Hagerty has been named the KCSO Employee of the Year for 2025.

Hagerty has served with the sheriff’s office since April 2008 and currently supervises in the Operations Division. He was nominated by his peers in recognition of his outstanding leadership, work ethic and dedication to the citizens of Kendall County, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to his supervisory responsibilities, Hagerty has taken on several key initiatives, including developing and implementing a traffic unit and overhauling and improving the department’s field training program, according to the release.

He also oversees the community policing unit, crisis intervention team, public information and communications team and the sex offender registration division.

“He leads by example and consistently maintains a positive and professional attitude,” according to the release. “He demonstrates a strong work ethic and is dedicated to supporting the mission of the Sheriff’s Office. He truly embodies the values of the Sheriff’s Office and is a valuable asset to the citizens of Kendall County.”

Residents who wish to nominate an employee or citizen for recognition through the KCSO Employee Recognition Program can submit nominations at kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff.