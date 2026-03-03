Museum program will reveal history of 2 of Oswego’s premier natural areas

Oswego’s Little White School Museum will present an informative program on Oswego’s two premier natural areas, Saw Wee Kee, pictured, and Waa Kee Sha parks at noon on Saturday, March 7. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

It’s not quite time for nature hikes to see early spring flowers popping up, but it won’t be much longer.

The Little White School Museum presents a multimedia history lecture on two of the Oswegoland Park District’s premiere natural areas, Saw Wee Kee and Waa Kee Sha parks.

The program, presented by museum coordinator Joe Noce, starts at noon Saturday, March 7, at the museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, two blocks east of Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

Today, Oswego knows Saw Wee Kee and Waa Kee Sha as two of its finest natural areas – the former nestled along the Fox River.

But Saw Wee Kee, Waa Kee Sha, and their surrounding areas have rich histories extending back well before the earliest American settlers first arrived, according to the release.

Those attending will learn all about both parks’ “rich, sometimes startling,” history ranging from Native American ownership to the site of some of the region’s largest mining operations, according to the release.

Enjoy history without the hiking by joining the Little White School Museum for a history lecture exploring the stories behind these beloved parks just in time for the spring wildflower season.

Registration is $5 for this fascinating program, with proceeds earmarked for the operations of the Little White School Museum. Pre-register by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010.

Walk-ins the day of the program are also welcome.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999 or email jnoce@oswegolandpd.org.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the Oswegoland Park District and the not-for-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association.