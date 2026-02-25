Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade opens in Yorkville

Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade opened up a new location in Yorkville at the start of the year. (Photo Provided by Baba's Famous Steak and Lemonade)

A staple of hungry college students at Northern Illinois University, Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade opened up a new location in Yorkville at the start of the year.

While the menu includes everything from BBQ rib tips, chicken fajitas and crispy gyro melts, the food hotspot is known for its Philly-style steaks and lemonade.

Franchise owner Mina Salib opened up shop in the 2,800 square foot space at 920 N Bridge St. Salib also owns locations in DeKalb and Aurora.

“Baba’s is renowned for its expansive menu, offering a diverse selection of freshly made-to-order items, including gyros, salads, burgers, chicken, tacos, and their famous Philly cheesesteaks,” the city’s economic development committee said.

The business is currently offering online coupons for 10% off and free lemonade for orders $50 or more.

“Whether you’re zipping in for a quick lunch or settling in for a cozy dinner, we’ve got you covered with yummy food that won’t break the bank,” the business said on its website. “We believe good food brings people together. That’s why we pour our heart into every cheesesteak we grill and every glass of lemonade we squeeze.”

You can learn more about all Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade has to offer by visiting, babasfamoussteaknlemonade.com/ or by calling 630- 385-2163.