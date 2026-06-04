Wheaton recognizes 9 residents with Good Citizen awards

To highlight outstanding contributions to the Wheaton community, the city’s Community Relations Commission recently presented nine Wheaton residents with 2026 Good Citizens Awards.

The student recipients are:

Kevin Lange, a Wheaton North High School student whose countless hours of serving others include helping establish a program for accessible ACT tutoring, participating in mission trips, involvement in marching band and National Honor Society and serving as senior class president.

Lauren Park, a Wheaton North High School student recognized for her leadership and positive impact, devoting more than 2,400 hours of volunteer service this year and leading the Interact Club, an international student-led organization focused on serving others and developing leadership through local volunteering.

Edie Zurawski, a middle school student who consistently volunteers her time and demonstrates kindness through the Wheaton Public Library’s teen volunteer program, Buddy Baseball program, Girl Scouts, assisting with the Cosley Zoo Run and on the Middle School Teen Council.

The adult category award recipients are: