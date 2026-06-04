Wheaton recognizes 9 residents with Good Citizen awards

To highlight outstanding contributions to the Wheaton community, the city’s Community Relations Commission recently presented nine Wheaton residents with 2026 Good Citizens Awards.
The student recipients are:
- Kevin Lange, a Wheaton North High School student whose countless hours of serving others include helping establish a program for accessible ACT tutoring, participating in mission trips, involvement in marching band and National Honor Society and serving as senior class president.
- Lauren Park, a Wheaton North High School student recognized for her leadership and positive impact, devoting more than 2,400 hours of volunteer service this year and leading the Interact Club, an international student-led organization focused on serving others and developing leadership through local volunteering.
- Edie Zurawski, a middle school student who consistently volunteers her time and demonstrates kindness through the Wheaton Public Library’s teen volunteer program, Buddy Baseball program, Girl Scouts, assisting with the Cosley Zoo Run and on the Middle School Teen Council.
The adult category award recipients are:
- Rich Brodhead, whose leadership in local and travel baseball programs has helped numerous volunteer coaches and players and who dedicates his time, labor and expertise supporting the Wheaton Warrenville South High School marching band by building and transporting props and equipment.
- Molly Hall, whose volunteer leadership includes creating the Hawthorne Elementary School’s Variety Show, which incorporates every class in the school and provides opportunities for students to share all types of skills with pride and bringing meaningful assemblies to the school.
- Erin Janulis, an engaged and dependable volunteer through the Wheaton Junior Women’s Club’s involvement with Bridge Communities, Sleep Out Saturday, a teacher supply drive, Buddy Baseball program and as the Lowell Elementary PTA vice president.
- Don Schmitt, a lifelong resident whose contributions include preserving and recording local history for future generations, participating in vintage car nights and parades and quietly helping his neighbors by plowing snow from their driveways and other acts of kindness.
- Nancy Singer, who contributes her expertise from being CEO of a large banking institution to serve local organizations such as Outreach Community Center, STARS Family Services and the Community Housing Advocacy and Development nonprofit, thereby serving community members with different needs.
- Joe Ursitti, whose volunteer efforts include leadership through local Scouts programs, religious education, Wheaton Briarcliffe Baseball program, youth basketball and the Wheaton Elks.