Yorkville committee says traffic control devices not needed at Caledonia subdivision intersection

(file photo) Following resident concerns of high traffic volumes, including semitrailers, speeding through the Caledonia subdivision, the city conducted a traffic study to see if any new traffic signs are warranted. (Photo by Laurie Fanelli)

The city of Yorkville responded to residents’ concerns of speeding vehicles, including semtrailers, along Boombah Boulevard by conducting a traffic study and ramped up enforcement on trucks.

The city discussed its findings on whether to install stop signs in the intersection of Boombah Boulevard and Commercial Drive.

Yorkville conducted a traffic study in the intersection of Boombah Boulevard and Commercial Drive to see if new yield or stop signs are warranted. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The public works committee said during its Feb. 17 meeting that its study does not warrant installing traffic control devices at the intersection. The measure was passed on to the City Council which can override the recommendation at its meeting on Feb. 24.

During a previous City Council meeting, a resident of the Caledonia subdivision said traffic “flies off” Boombah Boulevard, endangering the streets where their kids play.

The T-intersection currently has no traffic control devices in-place, including stop signs and yield signs. Both streets have a 30 mph speed limit.

The study revealed that the amount of traffic, including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, entering the intersection was less than required for the eight hour, multi-way stop sign, according to city documents.

The study considered a multi-way stop sign at the intersection, and a yield or stop sign on Commercial Drive.

The documents did not say whether a similar study conducted during warmer months would have resulted in a higher traffic yield, possibly necessitating stop signs.

A study conducted in May 2025 also showed the intersection failed to meet the standards for installing new traffic control devices.

According to the Yorkville Police Department, zero accidents have been reported at the intersection in the last 36 months.

A total of two accidents have been reported along Boombah Boulevard over the past five years. The police said neither accident would have been prevented by new traffic control devices.

The police conducted heightened traffic enforcement in the Caledonia subdivision between Jan. 14 and Feb.9.

Police made 14 traffic stops, including 10 that were semitrailers in violation of the city’s ban on vehicles over eight tons using residential streets.