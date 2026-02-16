Plano Library announces its upcoming February and March programs

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs call 630-552-2009.

Yoga with Jen

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 and 27

Beat the winter blues with yoga, which can help improve mood and reduce stress. Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few or all of them.

Plot Twisters Book Club 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24. If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera in February. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Writers Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 26 and March 12

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go – Painted Ceramic Owls, March 7

Free, take home craft kits available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Technology Help Desk

12 to 1 p.m. March 10

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Steve Goodwin. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 14

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Thursday via Zoom

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Wind Tunnel Workshop SciTech

5 p.m. Feb. 24

Join us for a hands-on workshop as we explore the science of flight by designing and testing a simple paper helicopter in our hands-on wind tunnel. Then let your creativity soar as you use a variety of materials to engineer your own flying inventions and watch them lift, spin or glide in real time. This exciting blend of experimentation and imagination helps kids explore how things fly while building STEM skills. For independent children ages 6 to 12, without an adult.

Bookworms

5 to 5:45 p.m. March 3

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette

March 5

Ages 6 - 10, Toadstool, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Ages 10 - 18, Walk in the Park, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. Call 630-552-2025 to register. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

What is Sound?

March 9

Ages 6-8: 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Ages 9-12: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Pizza & Pages

March 10

5 to 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza! Registration required.

Rhyme Time Wednesdays:

Feb. 25 and March 4, 11

10:30 to 11 a.m., or 6 to 6:30 p.m.

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.