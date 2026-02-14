Yorkville police crackdown on semi-trucks driving through subdivisions

(file photo) Yorkville is cracking down on semi-trucks driving down residential subdivision streets. The city has an ordinance enforcing an eight-ton weight limit on residential roads. (Photo by Laurie Fanelli)

After safety concerns from residents of semi-trucks driving down residential subdivision streets, the Yorkville police cracked down on enforcement.

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, police conducted 14 traffic stops in the Caledonia subdivision between Caledonia Drive and Corneils Road.

Police Chief James Jensen said of those 14 stops, ten were semi-trucks that were in violation of the city’s ordinance prohibiting any vehicle heavier than 8-tons on residential streets.

Resident Lydia Battaglia previously told City Council, “We are constantly getting semi-truck traffic. They drive down where our kids play.”

She said the trucks “fly off” Boombah Boulevard.

Battaglia requested the city look into installing additional stop signs to increase safety in the subdivision.

She also suggested the city install a structure going over the road denying clearance entry to trucks with too high a height.

Jensen said officers encountered different semi-truck drivers from different areas and an officer pulled over a driver from Canada. He said some trucks go to Menards and some to BrightFarms.

A common denominator is semi-truck drivers using GPS on their phones rather than the separate GPS for truckers which provides alternate traffic routes designed for trucks, Jensen said.

Yorkville first began ticketing violators of the weight ordinance in May 2025.

The ordinance was adopted following a string of safety concerns from residents in the Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates subdivisions saying that heavy trucks, construction trucks and semi-trucks were speeding down residential streets.

Delivery trucks, garbage trucks, and snow plows will still be allowed to use the residential streets, according to city documents.