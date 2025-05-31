Ticketing begins right away as Yorkville bans heavy trucks from Kylyns Ridge, Cannonball Estates

Yorkville is beginning ticketing heavy trucks from using residential streets in the Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates subdivisions. The area is experiencing an uptick in heavy trucks, construction trucks and semi-trucks. Pictured, workers dig in at the construction site for the town's new Costco. (Sandy Bressner)

Yorkville is about to start cracking-down and ticketing heavy trucks giving residents safety concerns on their neighborhood streets.

Several community members from the Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates subdivisions contacted city staff saying that heavy trucks, construction trucks and semi-trucks were speeding down the streets in front of their homes.

To combat the danger the situation poses, the city council approved an 8-ton weight limit on the streets in Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates. New signage will direct heavier trucks to instead use Cannonball Trail, Alicia Avenue and Faxon Road.

“You had some people barreling through the subdivisions and semi-trucks too,” Mayor John Purcell said during the May 27 city council meeting. “We’re going to get out there and start ticketing them right away.”

Yorkville Police Chief James Jensen agreed with the mayor during the meeting, saying the department would make it a priority and promptly begin ticketing.

The heavier trucks would be denied usage of the residential streets including Blackberry Shore Lane, from the intersection of Northland Lane to the westerly dead end. They will also be denied usage of Northland Lane, High Ridge Lane, and Norton Lane.

All streets are going to be marked with the appropriate signage directing drivers.

Delivery trucks, garbage trucks, and snow plows will still be allowed to use the residential streets, according to city documents.

Residents have noticed an uptick in heavy truck traffic in recent months, especially with the area’s proximity to the Kendall Marketplace and the BrightFarms greenhouse.

The area’s high traffic volume is projected to increase as the city’s proposed data centers start being constructed along the Eldamain ‘data center alley’ corridor.