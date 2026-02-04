Judge had ordered ex-husband charged in Oswego woman’s death to pay emergency child support

A few weeks before being charged in the murder of his ex-wife at her home in Oswego, a judge had ordered Ryan Dodd to pay her $15,000 in per month in emergency temporary child support.

Dodd, 44, of Aurora, was arrested on Jan. 29 after Ashley A. Stewart, 41, was found stabbed to death in her home on Valentine Way on Jan. 27. He has been charged with felony counts of first degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary and aggravated stalking.

On or about Dec. 19, Dodd was ordered to pay $15,000 per month in emergency temporary child support, according to bankruptcy records.

Dodd and Stewart married in October 2004 in Greenville, Michigan and had five children together. As part of a marital settlement, he agreed to pay Stewart $2.2 million over 10 years in the form of a monthly payment in the amount of $18,333.33 per month beginning Sept. 1, 2022, Will County Circuit Court records show.

He remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail. A caller identifying himself as the husband of the woman found dead inside an Oswego home on Valentine Way had initially called police about 1:10 p.m. Jan. 27 after seeing via home surveillance a man run after his wife, Oswego police said.

The caller believed the man to be his wife’s ex-husband. An investigation determined that Dodd followed her as she entered her residence and allegedly attacked and killed her with a knife, Oswego police said.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office did a forensic autopsy on Jan. 29 that indicated the victim suffered multiple sharp force injuries, police said.

His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 9.