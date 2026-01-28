Oswego police: Husband of woman found dead in home saw man on surveillance camera

The Oswego Police Department is asking residents in the Prescott Mill, Hudson Pointe and Echelon Oswego neighborhoods to review any home or vehicle surveillance footage that may have captured the pictured male subject or vehicle prior to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

A caller identifying himself as the husband of the woman found dead inside an Oswego home on Tuesday had initially called police after seeing via home surveillance a man run after his wife, Oswego police said.

The caller said that man appeared to be the woman’s ex-husband, Oswego police said on Wednesday.

A suspect is in custody and Oswego police are continuing their investigation, but police are not disclosing information about the suspect at this time.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oswego police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Valentine Way.

Oswego police were dispatched to the 400 block of Valentine Way about 1:10 p.m. and found a woman unresponsive, who was later pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The caller reported that he believed his wife was in danger after observing, via home surveillance, a man run after his wife into their garage, police said on Wednesday.

After arriving on the scene and entering the home, officers found the woman to be unresponsive. Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to police.

A witness reported seeing a man fleeing southbound across Wolfs Crossing Road, police said. Officers immediately initiated a search of the area, which included drone surveillance and the use of canine search teams from the Aurora Police Department.

The Oswego Police Department is asking residents in the Prescott Mill, Hudson Pointe and Echelon Oswego neighborhoods to review any home or vehicle surveillance footage that may have captured the pictured male subject or vehicle prior to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

Dispatchers were also able to provide officers with a vehicle description and license plate number believed to be associated with the suspect.

At approximately 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, an officer observed a vehicle matching that description traveling southbound on Harvey Road near Hathaway Lane, driven by an individual matching the suspect’s description, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted near Rance Road and Pioneer Court and the driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Oswego Police Department, where he is still in custody.

The Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and Forensics Team were activated and are assisting with the investigation.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have obtained multiple search warrants and have conducted a large area search with the assistance of members from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Plano Police Department and the Oswego Fire Protection District.

The investigation remains ongoing and police continue to work with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

In addition, residents who placed garbage cans at the curb before that time are asked by police to check in and around their cans and their yards for any items that do not belong to them or were not placed there intentionally. If they locate anything suspicious, they are advised not to touch it and to immediately call 911.