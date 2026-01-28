Woman found dead inside Oswego home, suspect in custody

Oswego police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found dead inside a residence on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Valentine Way at around 1:10 p.m. and found a woman unresponsive, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the release said.

A witness told police they saw a man running southbound across Wolfs Crossing Road early Tuesday afternoon, the release said.

Officers immediately initiated a search of the area, which included drone surveillance and the use of canine search teams from the Aurora Police Department, the release said.

Dispatchers were able to provide officers with a vehicle description and license plate number believed to be associated with the suspect.

An officer saw a vehicle matching that description driven by an individual matching the suspect’s description, the release said.

During a traffic stop, the driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Oswego Police Department, the release said.

No charges have been filed but police are working with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release said.

The Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and Forensics Team were activated to assist with the investigation and processing of the scene.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death is pending further study and a forensic autopsy, which will be performed on Thursday by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Oswego police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.