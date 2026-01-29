Ex-husband charged in stabbing death of Oswego woman

The ex-husband of an Oswego woman found stabbed to death in her home on Jan. 27 has been charged with her murder.

Ryan Dodd, 44, of Aurora, has been charged with felony counts of first degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary and aggravated stalking, Oswego police said.

He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail. A caller identifying himself as the husband of the woman found dead inside an Oswego home on Valentine Way had initially called police at approximately 1:10 p.m. Jan. 27 after seeing via home surveillance a man run after his wife, Oswego police said.

The caller believed the man to be his wife’s ex-huband. An investigation determined that Dodd, who is the victim’s ex-husband, followed her as she entered her residence and allegedly attacked and killed her with a knife, Oswego police said

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office did a forensic autopsy on Jan. 29 which indicated that the victim sustained multiple sharp force injuries, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ashley A. Stewart, 41, of Oswego.

The Oswego Police Department thanked the residents “who provided information related to this case” as well as the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and Forensics Team, Aurora Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, KenCom Public Safety Dispatch, Kendall County Coroner’s Office, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Oswego Fire Protection District, Plano Police Department, and the Yorkville Police Department for their assistance during this investigation."