Missouri man charged with 21 felony counts after Oswego police investigation into sexual assault of child

A three-month investigation by the Oswego Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a 74-year-old Missouri man for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Duane E. Joslin, 74, of Sikeston, Missouri, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault and 15 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Joslin allegedly had sexual conduct with a minor who was under 13 years of age between May and August 2025, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Oswego police began the investigation after it was reported in September 2025 and completed the investigation in December

On Jan. 27, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the 21 felony counts against Joslin and a Kendall County judge issued a warrant for his arrest, the release said.

Joslin was taken into custody on Feb. 2 at his residence in Sikeston by members of the U.S. Marshals Cape Girardeau Missouri District Team without incident, the release said.

He was transported to Scott County Jail in Lambert, Missouri, where he remains pending extradition.

The Oswego Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals Cape Girardeau Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for coordinating his apprehension.