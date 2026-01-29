Kendall County helping fight poverty through Community Foundation of Grundy County

January is Poverty Awareness Month — a meaningful reminder that “stability, opportunity, and dignity should be within reach for every member of our community,” the Kendall County Health Department said.

One way the department is supporting opportunity is through funding from the Community Foundation of Grundy County that will help local residents stay on the road and on the job, the health department said in a news release.

The Kendall Count Health Department is working on community-need initiatives through the Community Foundation of Grundy County. (Photo provided by Kendall County Health Department)

This support will go directly toward car repairs for Grundy County residents who rely on their vehicles to get to work and are SNAP or Medicaid recipients.

“Reliable transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to employment, and this initiative helps ensure that our neighbors can keep moving forward,” the health department said.

If you’re eligible, contact the Kendall County Health Department., 630-553-9100