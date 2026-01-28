Shaw Local

Montgomery Chamber joins with Pinpoint Physical Therapy on lunch-and-learn seminar

Lunch and Learn hosted by Pinpoint Physical Therapy (Photo Provided By Pinpoint Physical Therapy)

By Marcus Jackson

Pinpoint Physical Therapy will host a lunch-and-learn on workplace ergonomics on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The event is sponsored by the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

The seminar is designed for desk workers—including business owners, managers, and remote employees—who experience neck, back, or shoulder pain.

A licensed physical therapist will teach practical ergonomics strategies to reduce strain, improve posture, and prevent common work-related aches without expensive equipment or major changes.

Lunch will be provided.

To register: https://chamberofmontgomeryil.org/event/lunch-and-learn-hosted-by-pinpoint-physical-therapy/

