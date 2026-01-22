Ethan Vahl’s FTs in final seconds seal Oswego’s 6th straight win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 59, Metea Valley 58

Ethan Vahl scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and hit two clutch free throws with three seconds left as the Panthers (14-7) closed out their sixth straight win. Mariano Velasco added 14, Graham Schwab had 11 and Niko Jurkovic seven points, six rebounds and took two charges.

Sandwich 41, Woodstock North 38

Nick Michalek scored 14 points and Braden Behringer had 12 points and seven rebounds for Sandwich (6-15, 2-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Plano 66, Harvard 46

Kevin Martinez had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jayden Zepeda scored 14 points and Cooper Beaty had 15 rebounds for the Reapers (11-9, 5-1 KRC).