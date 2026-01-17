New Oswegoland Park District director gets 3-year contract

Longtime Oswegoland Park District employee Chad Feldotto has been named as the district’s new executive director. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

One of the first goals of new Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Chad Feldotto is to get to know more about the employees who work for the district.

“I want them to have an opportunity to speak independently with me as well as to get an understanding of what goals they have for themselves along with any department goals and see how I can support them,” Feldotto said.

At the Jan. 15 Park Board meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a three-year contract for Feldotto. The longtime Oswegoland Park District employee started in his new position on Jan. 5.

Feldotto started with the Oswegoland Park District in 2006 as park planner. Before being named executive director, he served as the district’s director of parks and planning.

Feldotto replaces former executive director Tom Betsinger, who was charged last July with allegedly attempting to run over a person with his pickup truck in Yorkville and driving under the influence of alcohol. Betsinger resigned from his post. A motive is not known and the victim was not injured.

For the past few months, retired parks and recreation professional Jim Reuter had been serving as the district’s interim executive director while the district conducted a search for a new executive director.

“It’s a very exciting time to be leading this district,” Feldotto said. “I’m really happy about it.”

The park district serves more than 66,000 people, including all of Oswego, parts of Montgomery, Aurora and Plainfield and all of Boulder Hill.

Last year marked the park district’s 75th anniversary. The park district was established by referendum in April 1950.

Feldotta was among six candidates interviewed for the post.

Oswegoland Park Board President Dave Behrens said Feldotto stood out among the candidates.

“You can’t disregard his knowledge and his dedication to this community,” he said. “We had some very strong candidates, so it was nice that he came out on top out of a very strong candidate pool. It wasn’t an easy decision, because they were all strong.”