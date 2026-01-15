Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ethan Vahl, Oswego, basketball, sophomore

Oswego's Ethan Vahl (3) hits a free throw to help seal their win in their basketball game between Oswego East at Oswego Friday, Jan 9, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Name: Ethan Vahl

School: Oswego, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Vahl scored 29 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, as Oswego beat Oswego East to snap a 16-game crosstown losing streak.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Desiree Merritt of Oswego East basketball, Van Rosauer of Yorkville wrestling and Cody Kulbartz of Newark basketball.

Here is Vahl’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does that win do for your team?

Vahl: That win over Oswego East is huge for the team and the program because we previously lost to them 16 straight times. They’re one of the top teams in Illinois so it gives us the confidence that we can play with anyone.

Whats it like to play in an environment like that, with a packed crowd in a crosstown game?

Vahl: It’s an amazing experience. Crosstown rivalry and it was standing room only. Playing in our packed home gym is something I’ve always wanted to experience. I think the crowd really helped us.

You had a great freshman year - what parts of your game have you tried to work on for this year?

Vahl: I’m always trying to get better every day. Parts of my game that I’ve really been working on are my strength and athleticism. Also, I’ve been working on my leadership. That’s really important as a lead guard.

Growing up, at what point did you realize you might have a gift to play at a high level?

Vahl: I think when I got to fifth grade and started playing in some national tournaments and camps is when I noticed that I could play with some of the best. I’ve just continued to work hard and do things consistently.

Is there a player you like to watch or maybe model your game after?

Vahl: I like to watch a lot of basketball and study the game. I model my game after Jeremiah Fears because of how he plays with a great pace and he has a dog mentality. He doesn’t back down from anyone. I also like to watch Steph Curry because of his work ethic, the way he shoots, and moves without the ball. He’s one of the best to ever do it.

I know you said you dad played baseball I believe but is there advice he’s given you that you take to the court?

Vahl: He played baseball and basketball growing up. He’s always emphasized being a leader and playing my hardest no matter what and to give 110% every time I touch the floor.

What’s goals for the rest of the season?

Vahl: Some goals that I have are to finish the season over .500, win more than 20 games, win a regional, win a sectional, make it downstate.