Plano Public Library January programming for families and adults

The Plano Public Library hosts a writers group on Thursdays, Jan. 22 and 29. Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. (Konstantin Postumitenko/Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co)

The Plano Public Library, located at 15 W. North St., Plano, has announced its upcoming programming for families and adults.

Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Valentine Cards

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Wednesday Book Club

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah will be discussed. The book for Feb. will be “The Year of What If” by Phaedra Patrick. This group reads a variety of genres. Book are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Writers Group

Thursdays: Jan. 22 and 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

The Plano Public Library will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 28. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

Plot Twisters Book Club - new program

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss “The Family Game” by Catherine Steadman in Jan.. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Blood Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Each donation impacts and saves three lives. To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card.

Yoga with Jen

Fridays: Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Beat the winter blues with yoga, which can help improve mood and reduce stress. Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Crafts to Go - Heart Photo Box

Saturday, Feb. 7

Free crafts for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4 to 6 p.m.Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Plano Public Library (Shea Lazansky)

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Making Music

Thursday, Jan. 15, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m.

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.

Legos at the Library

Monday, Jan. 19, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.

The library provides the Legos—just bring your imagination! For all ages, children under age 6 must be with an adult. No registration required.

Babytime

Thursday, Jan. 22, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m.

Come explore different ways of using rhymes, songs, chants, musical instruments, and books with your baby. You and your baby will have an opportunity to play with age appropriate toys at the end of each class. (Includes time for play at the end of class.) For infants and babies who are not yet walking, with an adult. Registration required.

Sounds Fun

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-handwriting skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. We’ll be focused on different letter sounds in each class. For children ages 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Thursday, Feb. 5: An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. Call 630-552-2025 to register. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Ages 6 - 10, Truffula Trees, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Ages 10 - 18, Galaxy, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Rhyme Time

Wednesdays: Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2 and March 4, 11, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m.

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.