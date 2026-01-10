Oswego East girls blank crosstown rival Oswego in second quarter for 49-30 victory

Oswego East's Nicole Warbinski (12) fades away on a jumper during their basketball game between Oswego East and Oswego on Friday, Jan 9, 2026, in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There’s no texting on the basketball court. Players have to communicate old-fashioned ways, like calling out a teammate’s name.

That’s how Avay Kittling-Turner got in touch with senior Aubrey Lamberti to pass the junior the ball on the fastbreak during Oswego East’s 49-30 crosstown clash victory at Oswego on Friday night.

“I was just trying to get ahead of everybody and was calling her name, because she always has the ball when I get downcourt,” Kittling-Turner said.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game all week. I didn’t know how it was going to go, but I was excited because the energy everyone brings is so fun. It’s such a fun game to play, and I always look forward to it.”

Oswego East (9-6, 5-1) took a 12-11 lead with eight seconds remaining in the opening quarter after Kittling-Turner’s putback.

She’d bury a jumper to open the second quarter, score on a layup with a little more than three minutes left in the quarter and then finish the half with a layup with just a few seconds left. Her contributions were immense as the Wolves outscored the Panthers 11-0 in the second quarter to take a 25-11 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t believe it when they told us we didn’t give up any points, so we were shocked to say the least,” Kittling-Turner said. “We were anticipating the pass and guarding them that way. Playing the defense we were playing, we definitely made them nervous, I feel like.”

Oswego (8-10, 2-4) finally ended its scoring drought when Kendall Grant made the second of two free throws with 6:57 left in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 25-12 and end the 15-0 run.

The Panthers wouldn’t get any closer.

Kyla Baier’s reverse layup with 4:22 left in the third quarter was Oswego’s first field goal since Ahlivia East scored with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Baier’s basket came right after Oswego East senior Nicole Warbinski drained the first of a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped the Wolves break the game open, taking a 36-20 lead into the final quarter.

“I feel like the first half I didn’t play the best, but then I came into the second half and I had more energy, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to give it to them,’ ” Warbinski said. “Oswego is our rival, as you know, and my energy got up by those two 3s, which were a big part of our game, I feel like that was a stretch where we scored the most points and got a good lead on them.”

Warbinski’s gotten used to beating her school’s biggest rival.

“I’ve been on varsity since freshman year, and we’ve played them every single year and won every single time,” she said. “So it’s just that energy, and having a big crowd is nice and pumps me up a little bit. The student section does talk a lot of crap, but I just let the game do the talking.”

Warbinski led the Wolves with 11 points, Kittling-Turner had 10 points, and Lamberti had nine points and 13 rebounds.

“I think I was just doing the little things, getting steals, going for rebounds, boxing out, all the little things to help us get the win,” Lamberti said .”We were pressuring them to make their passes harder, and it kind of screwed up their offense.

“We’ve been working on improving our defense in practice, and I think that it showed.”

The Wolves held the Panthers to 26% shooting (11-of-43), while the Panthers also didn’t help themselves by going 7-of-18 from the free-throw line.

“We left a lot of points off the board,” Panthers coach Venita Parsons said. “We really didn’t stick to our game plan, which was to use our size advantage. We didn’t box out well, didn’t rebound well, and we gave up way too many transition buckets. You can’t afford to have soft passes, to be weak with the ball, stuff like that.”

Parsons was coaching against her alma mater for the first time. The first-year coach was a four-year starter across town and the first player at the school to reach 1,000 points.

“(Abe) Carretto was my coach when I was there, so I was there since his first year as a head coach,” Parsons said. “He’s very smart and has a lot of experience and has always been a defensive guy, and their defense killed us today. They’re scrappy and quick and very disciplined. That’s really what got us. …

“But in terms of the moment, it’s bittersweet for me. Really makes me feel like things have come full circle, and I have the utmost respect for Carretto and that program.”

Peyton Johnson paced the Panthers with nine points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Cook and Baier each scored six points.