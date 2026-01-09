Oswego reaches new 20-year boundary agreement with Yorkville

At the Jan. 6 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approve a new 20-year boundary agreement with Yorkville. A boundary agreement between the two municipalities expired in 2022. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego has reached a new boundary agreement with Yorkville designed to help clarify any jurisdictional questions as the area continues to grow,

“As development occurs, the boundary agreements identify what community will have jurisdictional control over that project,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner told village trustees.

At the Jan. 6 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approve the new 20-year agreement. A boundary agreement between the two municipalities expired in 2022.

Oswego also recently approved a new 20-year boundary agreement with Plainfield.

Yorkville and Oswego began discussions in 2022 regarding renewing the boundary agreement. At the same time these discussions began, the owner of Fox Bluff Vacation Cottage & RV Resort at 8045 Van Emmon Road near Illinois Route 71 (previously Hide-A-Way Lakes) sought to have the land annexed by Oswego or Yorkville.

“The City of Yorkville did not have interest in annexing the property,” Zeener said. “The campgrounds approached the village of Oswego to determine our interest in annexing the property.”

Oswego village trustees in April 2022 voted to annex Fox Bluff. The new boundary agreement shows Fox Bluff on the Oswego side of the boundary line.

“We annexed it in 2022, so this is just kind of codifying what was established at that time,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said.

The former Hide-A-Way Lakes campground was redeveloped as the Fox Bluff Vacation Cottage and RV Resort following the purchase of the property by Lance Beatch in December 2020.

Fox Bluff has 650 RV sites available, 1.5 miles of waterfront, seven renovated cottages, a renovated bathhouse and laundry and more. (Provided by Lance Beatch)

“The guy who bought it and developed it really cleaned up a lot of the issues out there,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. “He threw away an incredible amount of junk trailers and brought in high-end trailers.

Di Santo said the new boundary agreement remains basically the same as the previous one.

“All we did was just move it to include Fox Bluff that we annexed in 2022,” he said.