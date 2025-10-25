Oswego, Plainfield agree to new boundary agreement

Oswego and Plainfield now have a new 20-year boundary agreement that for the most part mirrors their previous boundary agreement. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

The previous 20-year agreement expired last year. The Plainfield Village Board unanimously approved the new agreement at its Oct. 20 board meeting, and the Oswego Village Board unanimously approved the agreement at its Oct. 21 board meeting.

“The most significant change to the map is near the intersection of Scotch Road (119th Street), Stewart Road and Heggs Road,” Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider told village trustees. “Previously, the boundary bisected several properties, and now it follows parcel lines and the right of way.”

At an Oct. 6 Plainfield Village Board meeting, the owner of the properties north of the Stewart Ridge neighborhood requested that their properties be on the Plainfield side of the boundary, primarily for more immediate access to utilities for future development.

Oswego village trustees agreed that it was appropriate to relocate the boundary so that the property in question is now on the Plainfield side.

The boundary line generally is as follows:

• 111th west from Route 59

• south along Route 30 to 119th Street

• 119th Street from Route 30 west, and then south along the westerly boundary of Wheatland Township section 30, and west between sections 26 and 27 of Oswego Township

• south along the section lines to Johnson Road/143rd Street

• west along Johnson Road to Schlapp Road and south to Walker Road

“I think with the following of the road networks and the utilities, it made sense,” Plainfield Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore said in talking about the new boundary agreement. “Oswego was agreeable to the changes without us having to give any land back as part of the deal. Sometimes, that’s how these boundary agreements can work.”