Congresswoman Robin Kelly calling for impeachment of DHS Secretary Noem

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is calling for the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be removed from office.

“I will be filing Articles of Impeachment against Kristi Noem. I’ve had enough. She has turned ICE into a rogue force, violating the Constitution, tearing families apart, and leaving death in her wake,” Kelly, D-Matteson, posted on her social media accounts Wednesday evening.

Her comments came after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Good, a resident of the Twin Cities, was in her car driving away from agents when she was shot.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while visiting Texas, described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle.”

“From Chicago to Minneapolis, her recklessness cost lives, including Renee Nicole Good,” Kelly said in her statement. “This isn’t just dangerous – it’s impeachable. I’m fighting back.”

Fellow Illinois congressional House member Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, also addressed the escalating actions of ICE in a news conference call on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think we saw some devastating footage today out of Minneapolis,” Underwood said. “It should never occur, and I hope that those responsible will be fully held accountable.”

Underwood said the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has an “unprecedented amount of resources” deployed toward immigration enforcement, which she said is increasingly “targeting and entangling” citizens.