Rep. Underwood says ICE actions escalating, increasingly targeting citizens

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood told reporters Wednesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership did “not see the high levels of U.S. citizens being detained as a problem.”

During a news conference call, Underwood, D-Naperville, spoke about the escalation of federal immigration enforcement in Illinois.

She alluded to an ICE officer’s fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Minneapolis women in a car Wednesday.

“I think we saw some devastating footage today out of Minneapolis,” Underwood said. “It should never occur, and I hope that those responsible will be fully held accountable.”

The Associated Press reported that U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while visiting Texas, described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle.”

“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, [and] shot to protect himself and the people around him,” Noem said.

Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota A bullet hole appears in the windshield as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP photo – Tom Baker) (Tom Baker/AP)

Underwood said the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has an “unprecedented amount of resources” deployed toward immigration enforcement, which she said is increasingly “targeting and entangling” citizens.

“In the discussions that I had with the ICE leadership, they did not see the high levels of U.S. citizens being detained as a problem. That was not the vibe [coming from them]. They were not outraged,” Underwood said.

She said there’s been no tracking in their central database of citizens who have been either arrested or detained.

“Which is a problem because they are obviously documenting everything else because that is a metric that [U.S. President Donald Trump] is very eager to tout on his various social media posts,” Underwood said.

Underwood said ICE has insisted that it is not detaining citizens.

“Which we know is patently false,” she added. “We continue to get reports through the news media, directly from constituents when they call our office for help, and obviously reports on social media demonstrating that, yes, in fact, ICE and the related agencies are detaining U.S. citizens.”

But when pushed on the issue, Underwood said ICE officials will arrest anyone they consider “collateral” who they believe is disrupting their operations.

“What happens is U.S. citizens get detained, they get their constitutional rights violated, they are abused,” Underwood said. “Sometimes they are charged, sometimes they are not, but there is no remedy when they have experienced that abuse of power, and that is a problem.”

On Dec. 9, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Bivens Act into law. The act allows for civil legal action against any law enforcement officer who knowingly violates the Illinois or U.S. Constitution.

Trump’s Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of that law and another law prohibiting federal immigration enforcement activities from taking place in state courthouses.