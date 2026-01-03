Mix of 60 townhomes, condos proposed along Route 31 near Fox River in Oswego

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners will review a concept plan to build 20 townhouses and 40 condominium units on 6.7 acres on the east side of Route 31 just north of River Run Boulevard in Oswego. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Commissioners will review the proposal at their Jan. 8 meeting. Naperville-based Property Addon submitted the concept plan for the property, which is directly adjacent to the Fox River to the east.

Commissioners will review the proposal at their Jan. 8 meeting. Naperville-based Property Addon submitted the concept plan for the property, which is directly adjacent to the Fox River to the east.

“The townhome units are located on the west side of the site with the closest proximity to the entrance on Route 31,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner said in a staff report. “There will be five buildings with access drives onto the entrance drive. The condominium building will be located with the closest proximity to the river to the east. Half of the condo units will directly face the river while the others will face west inwards towards the development.”

As proposed, the condo units would be in a five-story building. The building’s first floor would contain enclosed parking and the residential units on the four upper floors.

Zenner estimated the building would be between 50 and 58-feet high, based on typical construction.

“By comparison, the single-family residential home located directly to the south is approximately 32-38 feet in height (not counting the copula at the top of the home),” he said. “The senior housing project adjacent to Village Hall has a height of 42.5 feet.”

The building will have a flat roof to minimize the overall height of the structure, Zenner said. Each unit will have a balcony that is provided on all four sides of the building.

The developer will need to have a traffic study done to determine what improvements the village or the Illinois Department of Transportation will require.

Sidewalks will be provided along Route 31 and additional walking paths will be installed to provide pedestrian access near the Fox River, Zenner said.

The proposal includes 2.47 acres of open space along the Fox River. Village staff recommends approval of the plan.

“Staff believe the proposed development is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan and development in the downtown area,” Zenner said.