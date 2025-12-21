Plano church collected hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for food pantry

Pictured are some of the Sunday School children with one of the hat and mitten trees at Plano Methodist Church. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

The Plano Methodist Church collected new and gently used hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves from Dec. 1 through Dec. 14.

The items were delivered to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Over 125 items were collected.

Cookie Walk

The church held its 29th annual cookie walk in the downstairs dining room on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Many people visited and chose their favorite cookies for the Christmas season to enjoy over the holidays. Proceeds will be donated to Global Ministry.

The Children’s Christmas Program at the Plano Methodist Church was held on Saturday, Dec. 6. The children shared the true Christmas story about Jesus’s birth, including the angels, Mary and Joseph, Baby Jesus, the shepherds, and the Three Wise Men.

They sang several Christmas songs and portrayed the characters in the story. Pictured are the children who participated in the program as they sang Christmas songs to the congregation in celebration of Christmas.