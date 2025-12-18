Yorkville School District to ask voters to fund $275 million expansion project

Yorkville School District Superintendent Matt Zediker holds a public listening session at Grande Reserve Elementary School in Yorkville about the future of the district's school buildings. (Provided by the Yorkville School District 115)

Yorkville School District 115 taxpayers in March will vote on whether the district should issue $275 million in building bonds to fund the construction of two new school buildings to address capacity issues as well as other projects.

At the Dec. 15 Yorkville School Board meeting, board members voted to put the referendum on the March 17 general primary ballot.

Along with the construction of two new school buildings, the $275 million would also pay for additions to Yorkville High School, including construction of an academic wing, performing arts center and a field house.

The funds requested from the referendum would also go for improvements to school buildings and facilities, including construction of additional classrooms as well as safety, infrastructure and mechanical system improvements.

If approved by voters, the district would issue bonds totaling $275,143,683.

If the proposal is approved, the owner of a home with a market value of $323,700 (the district median) would pay an additional $577 a year in taxes, or approximately $48.08 per month, district officials said.

The referendum will appear on the ballot in Kendall and Kane counties, as the district is in both counties.