Plano Library hosting care package collection for homeless individuals

Unopened men’s and women’s socks are just some of the items being collected for homeless individuals at the Plano Public Library. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The Plano Public Library is holidng a Care Package Drive for individuals experiencing homelessness through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Items needed include new and unopened men’s and women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel size shampoo and conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, travel size hand sanitizer, period products, gloves, and winter hats.

Operation Jesus volunteers will personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals in downtown Chicago on Christmas morning.