Learn the practice of Hygge at DeKalb Library program

“In Denmark, winters are especially long, yet Danish people are considered some of the happiest in the world. They embrace the dark winter months with the joyful practice of Hygge (pronounced ‘HOO-gah’) meaning coziness, candlelight, nature, and meeting with friends,” Emma Mitchell writes in “Making Winter: a Hygge-inspired Guide to Surviving the Winter Months.”

Come to the DeKalb Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 6 to experience an immersive experience, lit by candlelight, focusing on intentional happiness and community with Scandinavian-inspired arts and crafts, meditative coloring, peaceful music, a crackling fireplace, and hot beverages (bring your own mug, if desired.)

Participants will gain some tips to create “hygge,” and choose from a selection of library books to bring home which inspire joy and relaxation. we’ll have three craft options: a stenciled tote bag, flannel lap warmer, and scented warmer discs.

This program is intended for adults and will be held in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required. First come, first served while supplies last.

The DeKalb Public Library’s Hygge events are sponsored by the Friends of the Library. A special limited edition Hygge tea blend will be provided by downtown DeKalb’s Thyme ‘N Again Apothecary. Local honey for our tea provided by Big Red’s Heavenly Honey.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, Ext. 2114.

