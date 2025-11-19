Trader Joe’s confirms it’s coming to Oswego

At the Feb. 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

At long last, Trader Joe’s has confirmed that it plans to open a store in Oswego.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“Friends, I’m thrilled to announce that Trader Joe’s is coming to Oswego,” Kauffman said in the post. “They have not announced a timeline or location yet, but they are happy for us to confirm they are coming to Oswego! This is a great day to celebrate!”

Whether it will be built on a site under construction on U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego is not entirely clear.

In February, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store at the site. Benderson Development Company, LLC. plans to build a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

The property is zoned for business. The grocery store will be built at the northeast corner of the site.

In a Facebook post last month, Kauffman addressed the slow place of the construction of the grocery store.

“Residents have understandably grown concerned about the slower-than-expected pace of construction, and I want to acknowledge that concern directly,” Kauffman said in the Facebook post. “As is often the case with large-scale commercial developments, unexpected delays can occur, from state or regulatory matters to utility coordination to supply chain issues and site preparation challenges.”

He had said developers are working through several of these logistical hurdles to ensure the project meets both safety standards and long-term operational needs.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider had said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.