Oswego village president addresses slow pace of construction of new grocery store

Site work has started on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman is addressing the slow pace of construction of a new grocery store near Delta Sonic along U.S. Route 34.

“Residents have understandably grown concerned about the slower-than-expected pace of construction, and I want to acknowledge that concern directly,” Kauffman said in a recent Facebook post. “As is often the case with large-scale commercial developments, unexpected delays can occur, from state or regulatory matters to utility coordination to supply chain issues and site preparation challenges.”

He said developers are working through several of these logistical hurdles to ensure the project meets both safety standards and long-term operational needs. Building permits have not yet been issued.

“Even though construction has noticeably picked up in recent weeks, behind the scenes, teams continue to address infrastructure items necessary before permits can be issued,” Kauffman said. “Rest assured, both the developer and the village remain fully committed to seeing this project completed as planned. Just like our residents, we look forward to welcoming this much-anticipated addition to Oswego’s growing business community.”

In February, village trustees unanimously approved plans for the 12,500-square-foot grocery store. Benderson Development Company, LLC. plans to build a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

The property is zoned for business. The grocery store will be built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider had said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.