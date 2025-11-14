Scooter’s Coffee, Woodie’s Wings adding to shopping experience at Gas N Wash in Oswego

Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo gets ready to bite into a wing at Woodie's Wings. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gas N Wash, Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings on Nov. 14, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Gas N Wash at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego is as much as an eatery as it is a place to get gas and a car wash.

Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings opened for business in September at the convenience store at Gas N Wash. This is the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village.

The Gas N Wash opened earlier this year at 1060 Orchard Road. On Nov. 14, the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gas N Wash, Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gas N Wash, Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings on Nov. 14, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Woodie’s Wings is a quick-service spin-off of Woodie’s Flat in Chicago that sells wings, beef fat fries, chicken sandwiches, pretzels, milkshakes and other items.

Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo, who also is on the board of directors for the Oswego Chamber, liked what he tasted after biting into a wing.

“I consider myself to be a wing aficionado,” Di Santo said. “I would say these wings are fantastic. The sauce is phenomenal. It has just the right amount of heat and the flavor is there.”

Alex Kugar, CFO of Gas N Wash, said he is pleased at the number of customers the gas station, Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings have been seeing.

“Things have been really great,” Kugar said. “We’re very fortunate to have great tenant partners in Scooter’s and Woodie’s Wings.”

This is the Woodie’s Wings first location in the region. Other locations are planned for North Aurora and Wheeling.

“We’re excited to bring some new concepts to the community that I think are exciting and different and hopefully enhance our customers’ shopping experience,” Kugar said. “The tenants that we bring make it even more exciting and fun to shop at Gas N Wash.”

As Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru only coffee franchise, people get their cup of joe via a drive-thru window on the north side of the building.

Scooter’s Coffee only roasts from the top 10% of specialty coffee beans in the world, according to its website.

Woodie’s Wings founder and CEO Arthur Holmer speaks as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 14, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Woodie’s Wings founder and CEO Arthur Holmer has connections to Oswego. His wife’s family are longtime Oswego residents.

“It’s a great community and we thought our brand would do really well here,” Holmer said in talking about deciding to open Woodie’s Wings first location in Oswego.

The chicken wings are smoked and double-fried as part of a process that takes 36 hours from start to finish.

“The product tastes different than the other folks in the marketplace,” Holmer said. “We believe it’s a better product, in our humble opinion. Our fries are made with beef fat, so the fries taste different.”

Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said he thought Gas N Wash and its tenants are a good fit the ever growing Orchard Road corridor.

“Orchard Road has been up and coming for a while now,” he said. “This is one of the last big pieces that had been undeveloped. So they made substantial investment into not only Orchard Road, but also the greater Oswego.”