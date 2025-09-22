Scooter’s Coffee, Woodie’s Wings now open at Gas N Wash in Oswego

Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings are now open for business at the convenience store at Gas N Wash at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego. This is the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village. (Eric Schelkopf)

Customers looking for more than gas or a car wash at the Gas N Wash at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego will now be able to also gulp down some coffee and munch on fried chicken wings while they are there.

Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings opened for business Monday at the convenience store at Gas N Wash. This is the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village.

As Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-through only coffee franchise, people will be able to get their cup of joe via a drive-thru window on the north side of the building.

Scooter’s Coffee only roasts from the top 10% of specialty coffee beans in the world, according to its website.

Woodie’s Wings is a quick-service spin-off of Woodie’s Flat in Chicago that sells wings, beef fat fries, chicken sandwiches, pretzels, milkshakes and other items.

“It’s the perfect spot to reach people who are on their way to anywhere,” Tim Toomey, vice president of marketing for Big Onion Hospitality, said in a news release in talking about the decision to be part of the gas station’s offerings.

The chicken wings are double-smoked and fried as part of a process that takes 36 hours from start to finish, according to the release.

Woodie’s Wings is a quick service spin-off of Woodie’s Flat in Chicago that sells wings, beef fat fries, chicken sandwiches, pretzels, milkshakes and other items. (Photo provided by Woodie's Wings)

Woodie’s Flat is a multi-year winner of the People’s Choice Award at Chicago’s largest wing festival, WingOut.

Work has begun on another new coffee shop. Dunkin’ plans to build a drive-thru kiosk at the intersection of Route 71 and Washington Street in Oswego after Scooter’s Coffee dropped its plans for the property.

Scooter’s Coffee had been proposing to build a restaurant at the eastern corner of Route 71 and Washington Street partly on land the village had acquired from the Illinois Department of Transportation. But it dropped those plans because of issues with construction costs and financing, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told members of the village’s Economic Development Commission last year.