Plano Rockin’ Christmas launches holiday fundraisers to help local families

The Chocolate Shoppe is located on U.S. Route 34 in Plano is one of the local businesses participating in Plano Rockin’ Christmas campaign. (Photo provided by The Chocolate Shoppe )

Plano Rockin’ Christmas is kicking off its annual holiday campaign to support local families in need, offering several fundraisers and donation opportunities throughout November and December.

Community members are invited to sponsor a gift card to provide a holiday meal for families in need — $30 for a family of four or $50 for a family of six.

Fundraising events include a holiday kickoff hosted by The Chocolate Shoppe on Wednesday, Nov. 19, with proceeds benefiting Plano Rockin’ Christmas.

Culver’s of Plano will host a community fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25. Plano Mayor Mike Rennels, Police Chief Norm Allison, and Fire Chief Fred Kreinbrink — along with local high school athletes — will help serve meals during the event, with a portion of sales going to the cause, according to a news release.

Trendy Finds is raffling off a vintage Santa, with proceeds benefiting the Plano Rockin’ Christmas gift card program. Donations for the raffle are being accepted throughout November and December.

Earlier this month, Uncle Lar’s Pizza also held a fundraiser in support of the program.

Donation boxes have been placed at local businesses, and residents can visit the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Facebook page for updates and more information.