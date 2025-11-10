Officer honored for 25 years service with Yorkville Police Department

Sergeant Samuel Stroup was honored by the city of Yorkville for 25 years of honorable service within the Yorkville Police Department on Oct. 14, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

Sgt. Samuel Stroup was honored by the city of Yorkville for 25 years of honorable service with the Yorkville Police Department.

Stroup began with the department in October 2000 after learning as a young cadet at Waubonsee Community College.

Chief James Jensen said he has been honored to serve with Stroup and to personally call him a friend for almost three decades.

“He has served with commitment, professionalism and integrity throughout his career,” Jensen said during the Oct. 14 City Council meeting. “He has been a trusted leader, mentor and role model within the department.”

Jensen said the other officers within the department can always look up to Stroup for his dedication to service.

“[Stroup] has always led with compassion and a deep sense of duty,” Jensen said. “His dedication reflects the very best of what it means to serve in law enforcement, protecting others, upholding the law and making a difference each and every day.”

Stroup was joined by his family while receiving a certificate for his 25 years of service.