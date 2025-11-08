Sandwich museum exhibit honoring our veterans opens Sunday

A new free exhibit, entitled “Echoes of Valor: Honoring Our Veterans,” will be ready for public viewing for three days, at the 1856 Stone Mill Museum, located at 315 E Railroad St., Sandwich.

The exhibit runs Sunday from 1-4 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and again Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Military artifacts and photographs tell the story. The exhibit highlights the importance of rationing on the home front, as well as the roles played by the Sandwich Red Cross, the post office, churches, and the train station.

Personal items like Rick Stahl’s duffel bag from the Vietnam era and Donald “Did” Bruenig’s foot locker are also featured, each with its own story.

Six stories are showcased, including Stanley Smith’s experience as a prisoner of war; the mysterious Cold War disappearance of pilots Roger Vincent and Walter Peterson; the downing of John Cortright in a German aerial dogfight; and the war experiences of Vietnam soldiers Gene Potter and A. Edward Wade, all from Sandwich.

The exhibit also highlights Martin Paden’s Korean War service, Charles Bistline’s World War One service, and Adjutant General William Enyart. Civil War letters detail the experiences of Eldridge and Robert Skinner.

Uniforms from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War are on display. A special tribute honors Sandwich women who served during wartime.

Additionally, “More Than A Soldier” features four large panels with over 100 photos of soldiers in both wartime and peacetime, many focusing on humanitarian efforts in the U.S. and around the world.