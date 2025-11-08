Shaw Local

Oswegoland Park District run expected to cause delays Sunday

Motorists driving through Oswego between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday should expect increased traffic congestion and delays because of the Oswegoland Park District’s Gobbler Hobbler 10K Run & Mashed Potato Mile.

By Eric Schelkopf

Delays on the following streets are possible:

• U.S. Route 31/34

• U.S. Route 25

• Boulder Hill Pass

• Circle Drive West

• Ashlawn Avenue

• South Adams

• Washington Street

• Lynx Lane

• Fox Chase Drive North

• Century Drive

• Lennox Drive

• York Drive

• Shore Drive

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not participating in the event.

Parking for the event will be available at Fox Chase Elementary School and Wormley Heritage Park.

On-street parking also will be available.

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.