Oswego approves plans for 320-unit housing development near Wolf’s Crossing

Oswego village trustees have given the green light to a 320-unit housing development on land south of the intersection of Secretariat Lane and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

At their Nov. 4 board meeting, the majority of trustees voted to approve the plans along with rezoning and annexing the land, which had been located in unincorporated Kendall County and was zoned for agriculture use.

Village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange was the sole vote against. She voiced concerns that in about 10% of the development, houses would only be 10 feet apart.

“It’s something that we consistently hear from our community, that putting houses closer together like that isn’t desired by our residents,” she said.

The Drake Group proposes to build 120 single-family houses and 200 townhouses as part of its Polo Crossing development on about 80 acres south of the intersection of Secretariat Lane and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

The developer previously proposed building 345 housing units – 126 single-family houses and 219 townhouses – on the land. At the time, some planning and zoning commissioners as well as village trustees had suggested that the number of units be reduced.

“It is designed as a vibrant and modern development,” Carrie Hansen, director of planning and government services for Oswego-based Schoppe Design Associates, said in addressing village trustees.

“It offers a comprehensive and diverse range of housing options for its future residents and it includes individual smaller neighborhoods that are interconnected to create one overall cohesive community,” she said.

She noted the revised plans reduce the project’s density from 4.3 units per acre to 3.9 units per acre.

Hansen said there is a growing demand for townhouses in the region. The 200 townhouses in the development would be spread across 45 buildings.

Two different types of single-family units are being proposed. That would include 86 traditional single unit units that would be 8,400 square feet in size and 34 middle market single units that would be 5,400 square feet in size.

In addition, the 200 single-family attached units would be comprised of 10 duplexes, 15 triplexes and 175 townhouses.

The plans also include an about 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and pool near the subdivision’s entrance as well as a four-acre park that will be maintained by the Oswegoland Park District.

Village President Ryan Kauffman voiced his approval for the project.

“I think you have a beautiful product,” he said. “I think you address so many of the things that we want to see, from single-family townhomes to a beautiful clubhouse.”

Development of the property will include the dedication of the right-of-way necessary for the Wolf’s Crossing road widening project.

The development is expected to pay more than $5 million in land/cash contributions and impact fees to Oswego government bodies. That includes the four-acre park contribution and $1.6 million in water connection fees for the Lake Michigan water project.

Oswego is working with Yorkville and Montgomery to bring Lake Michigan water to the three communities.