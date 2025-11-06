Oswego’s Little White School Museum to honor veterans in special exhibit

Sgt. Frank Clauser, an Oswego native who was killed in action during World War II when the bomber in which he was a crewman was shot down, will be one of the U.S. military veterans honored for making the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Honor Oswego’s veterans from the Civil War through the 21st century by visiting the Little White School Museum’s annual Remembering our Veterans special exhibit at the museum.

The exhibit will officially open to the public Thursday and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 29.

Public exhibit hours will be 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Admission to the museum and the exhibit is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

Curating this year’s “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit will be museum coordinator Joe Noce with museum assistants Riley Harper, Noah Beckman, Shawna Sullivan, Jennifer Blair, Anthony Czepiel and Barb Daniels

This year’s exhibit will feature numerous uniforms from local military service men and women along with the exhibit’s annual Wall of Honor showcasing more than 100 veterans with ties to the Oswego area. A memorial display will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and community.

New this year will be an exhibit highlighting women’s service in the military and during wartime, researched and designed by Little White School Museum intern Madeleine Chenault.

Also on exhibit will be dozens of rarely seen items from the museum’s extensive collections, including war souvenirs and photographs, each with a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served.

Featured will be items from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

The Little White School Museum was built in 1850 as a Methodist-Episcopal Church. The congregation dissolved in 1913 and the Oswego School District turned the building into a one-room school in 1915.

Classes were held in the building until 1964, when it was used for storage. The Oswegoland Heritage Association began a grassroots effort to save and restore the badly deteriorated building in 1976 assisted by the Oswegoland Park District.

The restoration, largely accomplished by volunteers, was completed in 2002. Today, the building protects and preserves Oswegoland’s rich history and heritage through a partnership between the heritage association and the park district.

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in downtown Oswego. For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, send an email to info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or go to the museum’s web site at littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.