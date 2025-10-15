Costco announces grand opening date in Yorkville

A new Costco location is opening in Yorkville on Nov. 12, 2025. Pictured is a current Plainfield store. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Just in-time for the holiday season, the new Costco in Yorkville will be celebrating its grand opening on Nov. 12.

Construction crews are close to installing their finishing touches on the shopping warehouse, located at the northwest corner of Veterans Parkway and Countryside Parkway in the Yorkville Crossing development area.

The members-only shopping warehouse is expected to generate as much as $1 million annually in sales taxes for the city. City officials believe the store will attract shoppers from outside Yorkville to help generate sales tax revenue for the city’s coffers.

“Get ready to do your Christmas and Thanksgiving shopping,” Mayor John Purcell said during the Oct. 14 city council meeting. “You can really get a lot of food there. I’ve never been to Costco, so I guess I’ll be going in another month.”

The 33.14 acre site incorporates a 160,000 square-foot shopping warehouse and a gas fueling facility housing 16 gas pumps with 32 fuel dispensers. Costco wants to eventually expand to 20 gas pumps with 40 fuel dispensers. The parking lot includes 956 parking stalls.

The site for the proposed Costco in Yorkville is located at the northwest corner of Veterans Parkway and Countryside Parkway in the “Yorkville Crossing” development area. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

In addition to Costco generating large sales tax revenues for the city, City Administrator Bart Olson previously said the city was happy to offer Costco an economic incentives package because of the number of local jobs it will provide in addition to property taxes generated.

The superstore is viewed as strengthening the city’s commercial sector.

The city-approved incentives package includes a $10 million sales tax rebate from the city, which will most likely be paid off between 10 to 20 years, according to documents of the agreement.

Construction crews are seen in this May 2025 photo excavating the site for the new Costco in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Costco representatives requested assurances from the city that it would not increase the current non-home rule sales tax or any future home-rule sales tax. They also requested the city not implement a home rule gas tax, according to city documents.

The city currently has a 1% non-home rule sales tax.

The current property owner of the 33.14-acre development site is Joda Land Holding, LLC.