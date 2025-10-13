Yorkville Knights of Columbus will give out coats to help local families

The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council #14463 of Yorkville will be handed out coats on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 205 Beaver St. in Yorkville. (photo provided by the Knights of Columbus, Divine Mercy Council #14463 of Yorkville)

God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 of Yorkville will be distributing winter coats to families in need.

Coats will be available in toddler sizes, boys and girl sizes XS to XL as well as adult women’s sizes. “You can try on, and if we don’t have your size, we will get one that fits you,” the council said in a news release.

The coats will be handed out from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 205 Beaver St. in Yorkville. This is located right across the street from Kendall County Food Pantry.

For more information, contact Grand Knight Mike Pfeiffer via email at Mike.Pfeiffer@att.net at 630-553-1563. Make sure you give boys or girls size when you call.

Yorkville is one of 16,000 councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. The website is: https://www.kofcyorkville.org/.