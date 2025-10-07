Yorkville police complete investigation into death of Aiyana Williams, say no evidence of foul play

The Yorkville Police Department announced online that it has completed its investigation into the death of Aiyana Williams, 16, who was first reported missing in Yorkville on June 16.

Investigators have determined there is no evidence to suggest that Williams’ death resulted from abuse, self-inflicted injuries, foul play, or any criminal involvement, according to the release.

Williams body was found by Yorkville officers on June 22 in a field along Illinois Route 71 and Country Hills Drive.

“There has been a great amount of misplaced speculation online regarding the details of this case, however investigators are compelled to rely solely on verified evidence and expert analysis throughout the course of an investigation,” the police say in the post.

According to the police, the department completed a comprehensive investigation, including a post-mortem examination, toxicological analysis, entomological analysis, DNA testing, extensive interviews, and digital forensic examinations of family members’ mobile devices.

Yorkville police were assisted by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office with the investigation. The coroner’s office confirmed the body was Williams on Sept. 17.

The coroner’s office classified the death as undetermined, primarily because the advanced state of decomposition made determining the cause of death very difficult by preventing traditional means of forensic examination.

“The Yorkville Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to Aiyana’s family and expresses sincere gratitude for their cooperation during the investigation,” the police say in the post.