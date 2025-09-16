Kendall County Coroner’s Office says cause of death of Yorkville teen ‘undetermined,’ no signs of foul play

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released a statement on the June death of Yorkville resident Aiyana Williams.

Williams, 16, disappeared from the Country Hills subdivision on June 16, resulting in a search by law enforcement and members of the public.

When a body was found on June 22 in a field along Illinois Route 71 and Country Hills Drive, an outpouring of grief was shared by the community.

At the time, the Yorkville Police Department said they were treating the case as a runaway rather than suggesting foul play. During the search, authorities were concerned about exposure to the elements, especially dehydration.

“Based on this review, our office found no indication of trauma or foul play in the evidence available,” Kendall County Chief Deputy Coroner Levi Gotte said in a news release on Tuesday.

The search took place during a summer heat wave. The coroner’s office said the advanced state of decomposition made determining the cause of death very difficult by preventing traditional means of forensic examination.

The coroner’s office said the absence of available witnesses compounds the difficulties.

An independent DNA analysis determined with 99.99% accuracy that the found individual was likely Williams.

Williams death is currently being assigned as “Undetermined” by the coroner’s office, according to the release.

Independent reports determined her death likely occurred between June 17 and June 18. Expanded forensic toxicology reports determined caffeine was the only substance detected in the samples.

“Should further investigative information become available, the case file may be reopened and the findings amended,” the coroner’s office said in the release.

During the search, the police said Williams did not have an indication of autism or developmental delay. They said she had been known to hide in secluded or covered outdoor spaces.

Before her disappearance, Williams did not leave a note or any indication where she had gone.

Aiyana Williams was born in New York before her family moved into the Yorkville community, according to her obituary posted by her family.

“From day one, Aiyana was a quiet, but bright spirit,” her family said in the obituary. “She had a creative mind and was a talented artist who loved to draw. She enjoyed using her creative mind to read and write and play the clarinet. She was a good older sister and loved her siblings. She will be dearly missed by all.”

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340 or submit at tip at ypdtipline@yorkville.il.us.