Taste of Sandwich provided plenty of local food options

Visitors came to downtown Sandwich for the Taste of Sandwich on Wed, Sep 24 2025. (Photo provided by city of Sandwich)

Those attending the Taste of Sandwich on Sept. 24 in downtown Sandwich had the chance to munch on food provided by more than 25 vendors as well as to listen to the Waubonsee Community College Steel Drum Band.

The Waubonsee Community College Steel Drum Band performed at the Taste of Sandwich in downtown Sandwich on Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

The Roasted Rooster restaurant won the second annual best sandwich contest for its fried chicken and homemade waffle sandwich. Last year, Star 34 Café won for its salted caramel cheesecake Monte Cristo sandwich.

A wide variety of food was served at the Taste of Sandwich in downtown Sandwich on Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Greeting those who attend the Taste of Sandwich was the Sandwich Police Department’s police dog, Musil. The dog’s name is in honor of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in March 2024 after her police vehicle was rear-ended by a truck in Waterman in rural DeKalb County.

Sandwich Police Sgt. William Meisner and Sandwich police dog Musil greet people attending the Taste of Sandwich on Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Musil, 35, was a mother of three and veteran who served in Afghanistan.