Taste of Sandwich provided plenty of local food options

Those attending the Taste of Sandwich on Sept. 24 in downtown Sandwich had the chance to munch on food provided by more than 25 vendors as well as to listen to the Waubonsee Community College Steel Drum Band.
The Roasted Rooster restaurant won the second annual best sandwich contest for its fried chicken and homemade waffle sandwich. Last year, Star 34 Café won for its salted caramel cheesecake Monte Cristo sandwich.
Greeting those who attend the Taste of Sandwich was the Sandwich Police Department’s police dog, Musil. The dog’s name is in honor of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in March 2024 after her police vehicle was rear-ended by a truck in Waterman in rural DeKalb County.
Musil, 35, was a mother of three and veteran who served in Afghanistan.