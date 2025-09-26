From dog treats to microgreens, Oswego Country Market showcases range of local vendors

Oswego resident Zachary Pietrowiak, center, bakes wholesome dog treats for his family business, Parchment & Pawprint, which sells its products at the Oswego Country Market. At left is his mother, Christine Pietrowiak, co-founder of the business, and at right is his father, Russell Pietrowiak. The family had plenty of customers stop by their booth on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

If you are looking for a wholesome, all natural treat for your dog, Oswego resident Zachary Pietrowiak would be happy to bake a few for you.

He bakes the treats for Parchment & Pawprint, a family-run dog treat bakery. Parchment & Pawprint is one of the vendors at the Oswego County Market, which operates every Sunday from June through the end of September.

The business, which was started in 2021, is run with and for Zachary, who has Down syndrome. He went through Oswego East High School’s culinary and restaurant management program.

Mini-donuts, waffles and cookies are among the treats he makes. Parchment & Pawprint has been selling its products at the Oswego Country Market for five years.

Zachary said he likes to bake and enjoys people stopping at his booth with their dogs.

“The dog treats don’t have any preservatives and we try to use organic ingredients when we can,” said his mother, Christine Pietrowiak, who also is co-founder of Parchment & Pawprint.

She said the community has been extremely supportive of the business.

“This community has been amazing,” she said. “They come out, they support us. That part has been really rewarding.”

Parchment & Pawprint also will be a vendor at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The Oswego Country Market, which is run by the Oswegoland Park District, opened for the season June 1 and was open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 15 S. Main St. near the Village Grind Coffee and Tea Co. and the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego.

The market’s last day for the season is Sept. 28.

Wide variety of vendors

The Oswego Country Market features a wide variety of products. Pontus Evans owns Sweet P’s Homemade Cookies, which has been part of the Oswego Country Market for 10 years.

She also is a vendor at the Batavia Farmers’ Market.

“They are all shortbread cookies, so there are no eggs in them,” Evans said. “That’s why they call them shortbread. And I just put different flavors in them, like lemon, lemon/blueberry/cranberry, macadamia nut and marbled chocolate chip.”

Pontus Evans runs Sweet P’s Homemade Cookies and has been part of the Oswego Country Market for 10 years She is showing some of what she sells on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Along with offering a variety of different flavors, she also offers gluten-free and vegan-free options.

Pleasing her customers is what she likes best about what she does.

“I like seeing people smile,” Evans said. “They’re happy and they come tell me about it.”

Jamie Rudder grows microgreens as part of her Oswego-based business, Vital Superfoods of Woolley Farm. This is her fourth year of being a vendor at the Oswego Country Market.

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are about two to four inches tall. They are considered baby plants.

Jamie Rudder grows microgreens as part of her Oswego-based business, Vital Superfoods of Woolley Farm. This is her fourth year of being a vendor at the Oswego Country Market. Here she is showing some of what she sells on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“In general, they have more nutrients when they’re young like this as opposed to when they’re full grown,” Rudder said.

Microgreens can be used in “pretty much every meal,” she said.

“If you think about adding them to every meal, you’ll get the most benefit out of them,” Rudder said. “For example, you can add microgreens to pizza, submarine sandwiches, burgers and smoothies. I do a lot of smoothies at home.”