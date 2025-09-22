‘Something fun, colorful and delicious’ as Pinky Promise Boba celebrates grand opening in Plano

Owners Vanessa and Virginia Vences celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pinky Promise Boba in Plano, hosted by the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

Sometimes opening up a new business is a leap of faith, sometimes it’s a promise.

For new owners Vanessa and Virginia Vences, “Pinky Promise Boba” perfectly captures the sentiments of saying hello to the Plano community.

“We chose the name Pinky Promise Boba because it symbolizes something close to our hearts,” Vanessa Vences said. “A pinky promise is more than a gesture. It’s a bond of trust, commitment, and care, the same values we hope to bring into this shop and into every drink we serve.”

The new boba hotspot celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 17 in an event hosted by the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce. Pinky Promise Boba is located at 137 E. South St, Plano.

“It is commendable to see a family endeavoring to establish a business in Plano,” Tiffany Forristall, executive director of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This charming and engaging venue represents an exciting addition to our community, and we are delighted to welcome them into the chamber.”

Boba tea typically includes chewy tapioca pearls and milk. Pink Promise Boba is also featuring hot coffee, iced beverages, smoothies and flavored drinks.

More than that, the business is specializing in freshly prepared crepes.

“This business was built by family, for families and the community,” Vanessa Vences said. “Our goal is to create a place where people can come together, slow down, and enjoy something fun, colorful and delicious. Whether it’s students grabbing a quick drink after school, friends catching up, or families sharing a treat, we want to be a space filled with that connection and joy.”

You can learn more about the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce by visiting, planocommerce.org/.

To see Pinky Promise Boba’s hours and full menu options, visit their Facebook page.