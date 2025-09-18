Oswegoland Park District rolling out Prairie Point Pumpkin Patch on Saturday

The Park District this weekend will host a new event, the Prairie Point Pumpkin Patch. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

For those who want to usher in the fall season by turning pumpkins into pieces of art, the Oswegoland Park District can help you do just that.

The Park District this weekend will host a new event, the Prairie Point Pumpkin Patch. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.

Brew at the Bridge Laura Sanoyo, Nathaneal Sieder (L) and Chad Hart from Monee enjoy a meal and beer at the Brew at the Bridge event in Oswego on Sept 21, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The Prairie Point Pumpkin Patch replaces the long-standing Brew at the Bridge event, which had taken place at Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego. The event had seen declining attendance in recent years, said Zack Donati, recreation manager of events and cultural arts for the Oswegoland Park District.

“It was just trending down from what it had been in the past,” he said.

In addition, the construction of the second building at Shodeen Group’s The Reserve at Hudson Crossing luxury apartment complex – which is right next to Hudson Crossing Park – is posing its own challenges.

“We were looking to offer something different this year,” Donati said. “We were looking to offer a fall family and community event. The fun thing about this is we will have a ton of free activities out there.”

That includes free hayrack rides as well as a petting zoo that will feature such animals as a miniature horse and a goat.

Pumpkins will also be available for purchase.

“We will have a painting station set up so if you buy a pumpkin, you can paint your pumpkin on site,” he said. “We will have 300 pumpkins out there.”

The Park District will also be hosting its Fall Carnival this weekend. It will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Point Community Park.

The Fall Carnival previously had been held over Labor Day weekend.

“The carnival vendor was looking to try a different weekend this year, so we’re just kind of tying something into the same weekend,” Donati said.

He has high hopes the Prairie Point Pumpkin Patch will be well received and will turn into an annual event.