Yorkville police expand search for missing teenager

Aiyana Nicole Williams, 16, (shown here in both photos) was reported missing from her Yorkville home on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The Yorkville Police Department is asking for the public’s help and is continuing its search for a teenager who went missing on Monday, June 16.

Aiyana Williams, 16, of Yorkville, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Country Hills subdivision near Fawn Ridge Court. She did not leave a note or any indication where she has gone, according to Yorkville police.

Williams is Black, around 5 foot and 100 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to a post by the Yorkville police on its Facebook page.

“While there are no significant updates to report at this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” the department posted on Friday morning.

The search initially included an increased presence in the Raintree and Country Hill subdivision, before expanding. The department has followed up on several tips and continues to review surveillance footage of the area.

“At this point, we have no evidence to suggest foul play,” the department said in the post. “We are investigating this incident as a runaway. There is no indication of danger to the public, but we ask for continued vigilance and compassion as we work through this difficult situation.”

Williams does not have any indication of autism or “developmental delay”, according to police.

Police are asking residents in the area to look under porches, in sheds, or any other areas where a teenager might be able to hide.

They are also requesting residents to search for any signs that someone may have tried to access water or food sources in and around their property. Williams has been known to hide in secluded or covered outdoor spaces, according to police.

Police are also requesting local residents to check their exterior video surveillance for any possible sightings of the missing teenager.

Throughout the search, officers conducted extensive area searches in coordination with mounted search and rescue teams, trained members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council, and several partnering agencies who provided K-9 tracking support.

The partnering agencies also provided multiple drone operations to cover the area, including bodies of water, according to police.

If you have seen anything or have any relevant information, contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340 or submit at tip at ypdtipline@yorkville.il.us.