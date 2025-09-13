Resident says harassment of homeless people on the rise, Yorkville police say they’ve received no reports

The Yorkville Police Department said they have not received any service calls nor been made aware of any incidents of harassment or assaults directed at the town's homeless individuals by other members of the public. (Shaw Local News Network)

Since the city of Yorkville passed an ordinance to fine and possibly imprison those “public camping.” incidents of public harassments and threats aimed at homeless people are on the rise, a resident told city officials.

The allegations were made by resident Cecilia Martinez during the public comment session of the city council meeting on Sept. 9.

Martinez said during the meeting the city should publicly condemn violence and harassment of homeless individuals and better advertise resources members of the public can contact so they can help those experiencing homelessness.

She also said online harassment of unhoused individuals fuels distrust of city outreach efforts and causes resentment.

“They’re already struggling greatly with their depression and mental health, and now they’re seeing people publicly shame them,” Martinez said during the meeting.

Martinez referenced a homeless individual in Yorkville who said he has been repeatedly assaulted, received death threats, and experienced verbal harassment from other members of the public since the city passed the ordinance last month.

Both the Yorkville Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said they have received no calls for service or any reports related to the alleged incidents.

Police said the allegations of incidents of threats and harassment have not been corroborated.

“I do not see any calls for service remotely close to what was described at the council meeting,” Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said. “The YPD was not dispatched to nor made aware of any such incident. We have had no reports from our unhoused individuals reporting being crime victims.”

Carlyle said the department has received 67 calls for service regarding unhoused individuals, including trespassing, other public complaints and disturbances.

“We have not arrested or charged any of our unhoused individuals with a criminal offense,” Carlyle said. “Currently, I do not see any that are criminal in nature, beyond the trespass notices that could become criminal if the behavior is repeated.”

When reached for comment, the homeless individual – whose name is withheld for the story - mirrored the story that Martinez shared with city council. He alleged he was assaulted three separate times while sleeping in one of the city’s parks.